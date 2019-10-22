Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $31.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $31,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 90,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.01. 13,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,988. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

