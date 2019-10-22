Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $196,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 121,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

