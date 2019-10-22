Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 7.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Markel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Markel by 186.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,196.71, for a total value of $299,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,343,544.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,885 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $10.85 on Tuesday, hitting $1,142.20. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,163.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,099.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

