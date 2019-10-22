Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $65.21. 2,786,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

