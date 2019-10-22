Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANH. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $76.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 395.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $30,942,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $18,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $13,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

