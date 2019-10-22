Maecenas 1-Day Volume Tops $18,822.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $18,822.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00225261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.01323072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00032733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,353,900 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.