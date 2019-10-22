M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHO. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

M/I Homes stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 6.10.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $623.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $4,774,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,000 shares of company stock worth $8,235,425. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 161.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 53.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 558,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 55.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 122,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

