LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 550,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,007. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $166.19 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

