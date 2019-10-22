LVW Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after buying an additional 657,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.52. 44,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

