Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised Luther Burbank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,931. The company has a market capitalization of $615.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 5,518.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 279,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 107,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 590.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

