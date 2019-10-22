LUNA (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. LUNA has a total market cap of $142.02 million and approximately $602,692.00 worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00006044 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, KuCoin, GDAC and Bitrue. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00224246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.01319000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00090237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 996,730,995 coins and its circulating supply is 285,451,369 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitrue, KuCoin, Coinone, GOPAX, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

