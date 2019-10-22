LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LTC Properties by 155.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 302,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.37.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

