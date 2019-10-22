Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.08

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.08 and traded as high as $56.60. Lookers shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 335,186 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.85. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas Raban acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Also, insider Tony Bramall acquired 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £275,000 ($359,336.21). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,630,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,170,000.

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

