Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE) Shares Up 3.5%

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:LPE) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.77 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 12,214 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.72 ($0.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.85.

In other news, insider Damien Glanville sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.45), for a total transaction of A$63,000.00 ($44,680.85).

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential, commercial, and retail customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is headquartered in Maroochydore, Australia.

