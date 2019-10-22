Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 497.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,853,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 748,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 546,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 274,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

