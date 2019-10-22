Litecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.42 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $53.76 or 0.00664513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Ovis and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012437 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,522,629 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

