Lincoln Capital LLC Has $268,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,280,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 201,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,667,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

