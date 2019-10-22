Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $940.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

