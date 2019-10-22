Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 290.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 21.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $1,145,776.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $225,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $2,218,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.59. 101,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,716. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

