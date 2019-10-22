Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $390,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,927,000 after buying an additional 951,339 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,814,000 after buying an additional 721,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,800,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,468,000 after buying an additional 62,032 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

OMC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.57. 54,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

