Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up approximately 1.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Royal Gold by 375.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lowered Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Royal Gold from $132.90 to $127.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,347. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

