Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

