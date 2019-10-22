Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. 2,177,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

