LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $227.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.56. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get LCNB alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Smiley sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,271.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,885.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $37,899.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,931 shares of company stock worth $32,136 and sold 12,517 shares worth $228,261. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCNB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.