Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 94.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,130,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after buying an additional 698,677 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,967,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,664,000 after buying an additional 522,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 351,043 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 15,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

