Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,840 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 911,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,462. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

