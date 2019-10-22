Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 2,307 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,184,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,125 shares of company stock worth $6,597,327. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 290,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,365. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

