Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.88.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 1,592,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

