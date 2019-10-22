Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lanxess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lanxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

