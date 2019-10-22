Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of LE opened at $11.88 on Friday. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $371.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.54 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

