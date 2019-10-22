Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.30. Lagardere SCA shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 63,714 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.14.

About Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

