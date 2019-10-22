Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 144.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 147.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 557.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

GTO stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $55.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.