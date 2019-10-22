Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 578,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 141,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4%.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.