Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CannTrust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CannTrust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in CannTrust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 532,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTST shares. ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup started coverage on CannTrust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.69.

Shares of CTST stock opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.45. CannTrust Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.64.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

