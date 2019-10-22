Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in NetEase by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 828.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NetEase by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after acquiring an additional 142,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.21.

Shares of NTES opened at $281.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.05 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

