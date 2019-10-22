Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CET. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 291.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Central Securities stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $32.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

