Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America has set its FY19 guidance at $11.10-$11.40 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $11.10-11.40 EPS.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LH opened at $168.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.26. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

