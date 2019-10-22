Kwmg LLC Sells 80,039 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,039 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,206,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 964,257 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,645,000 after purchasing an additional 897,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after purchasing an additional 335,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 587,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,464 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

