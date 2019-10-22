Kwmg LLC Purchases 4,015 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.08% of Home Bancshares worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,113,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 42.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $157,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,025,831 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

