Kwmg LLC Purchases 3,244 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 207,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.