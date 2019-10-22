KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 11,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 0.92.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. Analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $318,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,954 shares of company stock valued at $59,134. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 1,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in KVH Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

