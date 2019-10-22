Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRA opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Kraton Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $709.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

