KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to report $30.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $31.14 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $51.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $121.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $129.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.58 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

KREF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.77. 17,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 637.35 and a quick ratio of 637.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.58%.

In related news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.