Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of -0.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

