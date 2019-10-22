Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNVKF opened at $27.45 on Friday. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

