Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

KML has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kinder Morgan Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

TSE KML opened at C$14.23 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 1-year low of C$10.55 and a 1-year high of C$49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

