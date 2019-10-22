Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly Clark updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS.

KMB traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.