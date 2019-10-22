KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

MIDD opened at $117.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Middleby has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 1,086.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Middleby by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.