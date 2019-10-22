Kevin M. Murai Sells 884 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $103,923.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 290.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

