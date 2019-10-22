Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €12.80 ($14.88) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.26 ($17.74).

Shares of TKA opened at €13.22 ($15.37) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.04.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

